Suits cast to miss out on intimate evening royal wedding reception The cast have all flown with their partners and children

All of Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars have flown in for the royal wedding of the year, but her colleagues will only be attending the luncheon hosted by the Queen, and have been left out of the more intimate reception that starts at 7pm and will be hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

A source told HELLO!: "The cast is fine and understands. Everyone's brought their kids. It's a family reunion for them too. Gina is there, Patrick is there. I'm sure they'll be happy to spend time with each other."

All of the bride's co-stars are already in Windsor, including Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, who all appeared on NBC News' TODAY Show earlier today to talk about the wedding and the royal romance. Rick admitted he found out about Meghan and Harry's relationship early on, and couldn't help but get protective over his friend. "I had gotten the news early and I was like, you've got to be kidding me," he said. "It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like 'you're dating a prince?'…and then I was just like take it slow, be careful, don't let him hurt you."

Meanwhile, Gina said she knew "very little actually" about Meghan's romance before it was revealed to the world in October 2016. "I mean we knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest," she said, adding of the moment she received her invitation to the wedding: "I was [shocked]…I hope nothing but, as we all do, the best for her. This is an incredible step in her life and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

Meghan worked on Suits for seven years, and the cast became so close they actually consider each other more as "family" than simply colleagues. "We called ourselves the sister wives…we were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we’re still family so this is a wonderful family affair," Sarah, who plays Donna Paulson, said.