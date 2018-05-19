Prince Harry wells up as he sees Meghan Markle in a wedding dress The happy couple celebrated their wedding day at St Georges chapel in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry was overcome with emotion on his wedding day when he saw his bride Meghan Markle in her wedding dress for the first time. Meghan looked every inch a royal bride wearing a Givenchy gown, as Harry told her that she "looked beautiful" as he met her. Meghan walked down the aisle with future father-in-law Prince Charles, accompanied by her six bridesmaids and four pageboys – including Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, and came out the car with twins Brian and John Mulroney. Harry was seen wiping away tears on serveral occasions as he stood at the altar with his future wife.

It's been a difficult week for Meghan, following the sad news that her dad Thomas Markle wouldn't be able to make her special day on medical grounds. Following speculation on whether or not he would still attend, Meghan confirmed that he would stay at home to rest in a statement on Thursday. She wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

The world had been anticipating Harry and Meghan's big day ever since they announced their engagement in November 2016. The happy couple had enjoyed a whirlwind romance, having been first introduced to each other in 2016 by a mutual friend. A year later, in September 2017, they made their first official debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The couple were seen holding hands and looking very much in love, and Harry even showed his support to the former actress by visiting her on the set of Suits. "He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source told HELLO!. "He's incredibly supportive of her work." The insider added: "Meghan showed him around set. Everyone was so excited."

Just two months after their official debut, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on 27 November, with the pair later taking part in their first joint televised interview with the BBC. During their chat, the couple gave an insight into their loving relationship, and how Harry had popped the question to Meghan while they were eating roast chicken at their flat in Kensington Palace.

The world has been infatuated by Harry and Meghan's romance, which has even been turned into a Lifetime move, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which was released earlier in the year. The movie stars Murray Fraser star as Prince Harry, and Parisa Fitz-Henley plays Meghan. Also featured are Prince William – played by Burgess Abernethy, while Laura Mitchell taked on the role as the Duchess of Cambridge.

