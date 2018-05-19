Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding vows in full Get all the details of the couple's wedding vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will promise to "honour and protect" each other in their wedding vows. The couple will declare their intentions to stay together "for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health," in front of 600 guests at St George's Chapel, Windsor on Saturday.

Much like Harry's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan did not promise to "obey" Prince Harry in her vows. Instead, she said she will "love him, comfort him, honour and protect him" as long as they both live. Read on to see what the couple said in full...

Prince Harry and Meghan will promise to "honour and protect" each other

The Archbishop says to the Bridegroom: "Harry, will you take Meghan to be your wife? Will you love her, comfort her, honour and protect her, and, forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live?" He answers: "I will." He then says to the Bride: "Meghan, will you take Harry to be your husband? Will you love him, comfort him, honour and protect him, and, forsaking all others, be faithful to him as long as you both shall live?" She answers: "I will."

MORE: Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

The Archbishop says to the congregation: "Will you, the families and friends of Harry and Meghan, support and uphold them in their marriage now and in the years to come?" All answer: "We will."

Loading the player...

Get all the need-to-know details about the royal wedding

This will be followed by a reading from Prince Harry's aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, a performance by the Choir of St George's Chapel and an address by The Most Reverend Michael Curry, as well as an additional performance from Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Archbishop will then lead the vows.

The Archbishop says: "Harry and Meghan, I now invite you to join hands and make your vows, in the presence of God and his people." The Bride and Bridegroom face each other and join hands. Prince Harry says to Meghan: "I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

The couple are marrying at St George's Chapel, Windsor

Meghan will say in return: "I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

The emotional moment will draw comparisons to Meghan's final scenes in Suits, in which her character Rachel Zane told husband-to-be Mike Ross that he made her "stronger". The actress said: "You are the strongest man I have ever met, and you make me stronger. You are the husband I have always wanted and I can't wait to begin our adventure together."

MORE: Meghan Markle's wedding vows in Suits revealed

And while we won't get to see Rachel and Mike's future unfold on the legal drama, the same won't be said for Meghan, who will be settling into royal life with her loving husband Prince Harry by her side.

The one difference between Meghan Markle and Kate's wedding vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will be different to that of Prince William and Kate in more ways than one. And one of the differences will be in the vows that they give during their ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The couple will promise to "love, comfort, honour and protect" each other in front of their 600 guests, which is a slight difference in wording to the vows Prince William and Kate made at their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

STORY: Read Prince William and Kate's full wedding vows

The Archbishop will say to the Bridegroom: "Harry, will you take Meghan to be your wife? Will you love her, comfort her, honour and protect her, and, forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live?" He answers: "I will." Meghan will then make the same vows.

Prince William and Kate promised to "honour and keep" each other

It appears Prince Harry and Meghan have opted to give less traditional vows to those given by his brother and sister-in-law. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's vows were worded more formally, with the couple promising to "love, comfort, honour and keep" each other – a small difference to Harry and Meghan's vow to "protect" their partner.

At Prince William and Kate's wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: "Catherine Elizabeth, wilt thou have this man to thy wedded husband, to live together according to God's law in the holy estate of matrimony? Wilt thou love him, comfort him, honour and keep him, in sickness and in health; and, forsaking all other, keep thee only unto him, so long as ye both shall live?"

Prince Harry and Meghan's full vows were released in their Order of Service ahead of their ceremony. It was revealed that the couple chose for a choir to perform Stand by Me, while Harry's aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading from the Song of Solomon.

Material from the Common Worship Marriage Service (London: Church House Publishing, 2000).

© The Archbishops’ Council of the Church of England 2000, 2005