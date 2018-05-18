Meghan Markle's dad reacts to news Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle at royal wedding The 73-year-old has said he is honoured

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has revealed he is "honoured and grateful" that Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles, will walk his daughter down the aisle on Saturday. The 73-year-old, who is recovering from heart surgery, spoke to TMZ on Friday, after the announcement was made by Kensington Palace.

The retired lighting director revealed to the American website that he had spoken with his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry on Thursday and gave them his blessing on Prince Charles walking her down the aisle. He also revealed he has no reservations or shock regarding Meghan's choice.

Many had thought that Doria Ragland would walk Meghan down the aisle but on Friday morning, Kensington Palace revealed that the bride-to-be had chosen her future father-in-law Prince Charles. The statement confirmed that Charles, 69, will do the honours, following the news that Meghan's father Thomas Markle is too ill to attend. It read: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

It's understood that Meghan, 36, will walk the first part of the aisle with her six bridesmaids, four pageboys and the Dean of Windsor, as was always planned, and then Charles will meet her at the start of the Quire.

Thomas was supposed to have flown in to London this week to reunite with her daughter and his ex-wife Doria. He was also scheduled to meet the senior members of the royal family. Yoga instructor Doria, 61, met Prince Charles and Camilla on Wednesday for afternoon tea at Clarence House and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children the following day in Windsor. On Friday, just hours before the wedding, Doria met the Queen and Prince Philip and Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

