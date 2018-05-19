Revealed: The song Meghan Markle will be walking down the aisle to Meghan will be accompanied by Prince Charles as she walks down the aisle at St Georges Chapel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's order of service has been revealed ahead of their wedding ceremony on Saturday, including the very song Meghan will be walking down the aisle to. The former Suits actress is set to arrive just before 12:00 to George Frideric Handel's Eternal Source of Light Divine. The famous composition - also known as Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne – will be performed by the royal couple's chosen Orchestra, made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, conducted by British violinist Christopher Warren-Green. The song will be sung by Welsh singer Elin Manahan Thomas - who has previously performed the composition, with David Blackadder on the trumpet.

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle to Eternal Source of Light Divine

Meghan will be walking down the aisle accompanied by her future father-in-law Prince Charles, who will be giving her away following the sad news of Thomas Markle's ill health. Both Harry and Meghan were hopeful that the former television lighting director would still make their wedding, with his name notably featured on the order of service. It reads: "The Bride, having been greeted by the Dean of Windsor, move in procession through the Nave where she is joined by her Father, Mr Thomas Markle, to the High Altar." Two songs have also be chosen for when Harry and Meghan leave the church as newly-weds – William Boyce's Symphony No. 1 in B-flat, and Jester Hairston and Harry Dixon Loes' Amen/ This Little Light of Mine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on 19 May

The couple will be followed by other core members of their bridal party, including their six bridesmaids and four pageboys. Among those are Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three, as well as Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six, and Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven.

