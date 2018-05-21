Lip reader reveals Princess Beatrice was looking out for her mum Sarah Ferguson during royal wedding Prince Harry's aunt received an invite to his wedding, and arrived to the chapel on her own

A lip reader has analysed some of the conversations that took place inside St Georges Chapel on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, including an exchange between Princess Beatrice and her dad, Prince Andrew. The 29-year-old, who was seated next to her father and younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 28, was keen to find out where her mum, Sarah, Duchess of York was. According to the Daily Mail, lip reader Terry Ruane revealed that Beatrice asked Andrew: "Where's mum?" Sarah - who had received an invite to the ceremony and first reception – arrived alone, and was seated away from her daughters during the ceremony on the other side of the aisle.

Princess Beatrice made sure her mum was nearby

Also in attendance at the wedding was Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Cameras captured a touching moment between Jack and his future mother-in-law outside of the chapel, showing Jack greeting Sarah with a huge hug before they headed into the church. Looking lovely in a navy dress paired with a matching jacket, navy fascinator and gloves, the Duchess looked in great spirits as she attended the wedding.

Her daughters also pulled out all the stops when it came to their own outfits. Eugenie wore a 1960s-inspired powder blue short-sleeved dress, white hat, silver heels and a cream clutch bag, while Beatrice stunned in an ethereal turquoise gown featuring billowing sheer sleeves and lashings of embellishments. She gave her own take on the "day dress with hat" dress code by sporting a beautiful headband.

Sarah Ferguson arrived alone to the royal wedding

It won't be long before the royal family gather in Windsor for another important wedding, as Eugenie and Jack are set to marry in the same chapel on 12 October. The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.

