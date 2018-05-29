Will Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon together? The former Suits actress last attended Wimbledon in 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge is technically on maternity leave until the autumn, but there is one summer event in London that she rarely misses – Wimbledon! Kate is a massive tennis fan and as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she has even more reason to attend the south west London tennis tournament.

Prince William's wife was a regular on the Wimbledon circuit long before she joined the royal family. The Duchess has previously revealed that she and the Middletons would queue up every year to watch the tennis. Nowadays, Kate and William are often guests of honour at some of the most popular matches, including the coveted men's singles final. Her sister Pippa Middleton is another regular attendee, as are her parents Carole and Michael.

Prince William and Kate are regulars at Wimbledon

If Kate does choose to venture to Wimbledon this year, she may be joined by another tennis fan – her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has only been pictured at Wimbledon once in 2016, when she supported her close friend, tennis champion Serena Williams. Meghan actually sat in the Williams' family box, and on another occasion, she was spotted just seats away from Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, and Kate's sister Pippa.

MORE: Did Meghan bump into Cressida Bonas at Wimbledon?

Loading the player...

The former actress, who was secretly dating Prince Harry that summer, cheered on Serena from the stands. She has previously opened up about their friendship, which blossomed after the ladies took part in a charity football game in 2014. Meghan went on to invite Serena to her royal wedding earlier this month, although the Duchess could not make Serena's nuptials last November.

MORE: Serena Williams gave Meghan the best wedding advice

Cressida Bonas (far left) and Meghan Markle (right) attended Wimbledon in 2016

Writing in her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan revealed: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff.

"So began our friendship… and she quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto." She continued: "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition."