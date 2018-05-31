The Queen reveals never-before-seen wedding photo of Zara and Mike Tindall The Queen is a proud grandmother!

The Queen has a never-before-seen portrait of her granddaughter, Zara, on her wedding day to Mike Tindall! The framed picture was spotted on display at Buckingham Palace as the Monarch welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, for a private audience on Wednesday morning. Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot the lovely wedding snap, which showed the couple smiling at the camera while holding hands, and with Mike resting his head on Zara's. It wasn't the only photo on show, as Her Majesty also had a brand new photo of Prince Harry and Meghan on display. In the snap, Meghan is wearing a pale blue dress with her hair down and straight, and is thought to have been taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot in early December.

The Queen has a photo of Zara and Mike at Buckingham Palace

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, kept their wedding fairly low-key, and only released one photo from their special day after leaving Canongate Kirk, which showed them laughing with their arms around each other. The snap was taken in the grounds of Holyrood Chapel ahead of the reception, which the couple travelled to in a Bentley. Another photo, which showed the Queen posing in a pink blush ensemble with Zara on her wedding day, surfaced in early May in the reception of Holyroodhouse House. It was spotted by royal fan Elaine Duff, and shows the monarch and bride smiling broadly together at the wedding reception. The Queen also appears to have a signed photo of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, who visited the UK back in 2017.

The never-before-seen portraits are in Buckingham Palace

READ: Wow! The Queen has a previously unseen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her living room - and it's gorgeous

Zara is a much-loved member of the royal family, and it was recently revealed that she lent one of her Shetland ponies to her cousin's son, Prince George, to learn to ride on. A source told HELLO!: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

READ MORE: The Queen has a previously unseen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her living room - and it's gorgeous