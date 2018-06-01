Kate Middleton to return to London after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school holiday The Duchess of Cambridge's children have been on their half-term break

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to return to London this weekend with her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as their half-term break comes to an end. Kate was spotted in Norfolk last week and is believed to have spent the children's week-long holiday at their country home, Anmer Hall. But the family will be heading back to London soon; George goes back to Thomas's Battersea school on Monday, while Charlotte's term at Willcocks Nursery School also resumes that day.

Kate and her eldest children George, four, and Charlotte, three, enjoyed a day out at the Houghton Horse Trials last week. The equestrian event is held in the grounds of Houghton Hall, which is a quick ten-minute drive away from the royals' Norfolk mansion.

Kate pictured previously with George and Charlotte at the royal wedding

George and Charlotte would have been able to spend the past week at their ten-bedroom home, which also boasts tennis courts and an expansive garden – perfect for the youngsters to run around and play. Kate, meanwhile, will have been able to recuperate at home and bond with her newborn son Louis in total privacy. A no-fly zone was enforced over Anmer Hall shortly after George's birth in 2013, while William and Kate also had a row of trees planted along their driveway to give them more privacy.

It's no secret that the Duchess is a country bumpkin at heart and loves being outdoors with her children. She takes every opportunity that she can to go back to Anmer Hall and this May half-term break was no different.

The next time royal watchers will see Kate is at Trooping the Colour next weekend, to celebrate the Queen's birthday. William, Kate, George and Charlotte are expected to attend, as they have done in previous years, but baby Louis, who is only five and a half weeks old, will likely be cared for by the children's nanny, Maria.