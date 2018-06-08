Princess Eugenie's exciting new job revealed just months before her royal wedding There's no stopping Prince Andrew's daughter!

Most brides-to-be would be completely dedicated to all things bridal with just five months to their big day, but Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter is more preoccupied with her new job - which involves saving the ocean. The Queen's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, took to her Instagram account on Thursday evening to announce her exciting new role, which aims to "restore and protect the ocean".

"I'm so excited to have recently become an Ambassador of Project 0 whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Today we launched our new partnership with @skyoceanrescue and of course, Plasticus, the whale made of used single use plastic," she wrote alongside several snaps of her and other celebrities at the launch in London's Carnaby Street.

"Together we aim to inspire people to make sustainable choices to stop the ocean from drowning in plastic. #passonplastic @weareprojectzero".

Although Princess Eugenie has a full time job at Hauser & Wirth, an art venue showcasing both emerging and established artists plus modern art from around the world, she carries out royal engagements to support her grandmother the Queen and is involved with several charities.

Most recently, Eugenie accompanied her cousin Prince William to a garden party thrown by their grandmother at Buckingham Palace. The bride-to-be looked every inch a princess, making a sartorial statement by wearing a hat decorated with the word "love".

Eugenie's statement accessory was navy with a mesh veil and the word "love" above the brim. She paired it with a co-ordinating navy three-quarter sleeve dress with a cinched-in waist and flared skirt, and navy court shoes.