See the GORGEOUS official photos from Princess Adrienne's christening – including rare glimpse inside the palace Three-month-old Princess Adrienne is the youngest daughter of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neil

Following Princess Adrienne of Sweden's christening on Friday, the Swedish royal family have released the most beautiful official photographs from the happy occasion. The series of photos include a group picture of proud parents Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neil, along with grandparents Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, and Chris' mum Eva Maria Walter. Madeleine – who made a statement wearing a beautiful floral crown for the occasion – looks every inch the doting mum as she cradles her baby daughter in the photograph. What's more, the three women have even managed to co-ordinate with the stunning décor inside Drottningholm Palace, with their green and floral dresses.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neil with Princess Adrienne's proud grandparents

In another picture, Madeleine and Chris are joined by Adrienne's godparents - Anouska d'Abo, Coralie Charriol Paul, Nader Panahpour, Gustav Thott, Charlotte Kreuger Cederlund, Natalie Werner – who had earlier taken an active role in the christening and were pictured pointing to the baby's head as they stood at the front of the Royal Chapel. Just like the grandparents, the godparents also wore similar outfits, with all of the women dressed in pastel pink tones, while the men sported duck egg waistcoats, which matched the palace interior.

Princess Adrienne has a lot of lovely godparents to dote on her

Another photo featured Madeleine and Chris with their youngest daughter, and a fourth was released of Madeleine alone. The royal certainly knew how to make a statement with her headwear, which featured pink and orange flowers with hints of green foliage - tying in perfectly with the Princess' patterned outfit. To accommodate the statement look, she kept her blonde hair long and straight, parted in the centre for a sleek look.

Princess Madeleine looked gorgeous with a floral crown at her daughter's christening

Baby Adrienne was christened as Adrienne Josephine Alice Bernadotte, and looked adorable dressed for her special day in the same christening gown her mother wore to her own baptism in 1982. The family heirloom dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening in 1906 and has since become one of the royal family's most cherished traditions. Adrienne was also joined by her siblings Princess Leonor and Prince Nicolas, as well as her cousins, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. Missing from the occasion was Princess Victoria's eldest daughter, Princess Estelle, who was reportedly feeling under the weather.