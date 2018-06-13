Could Meghan Markle receive an Emmy nomination for her final season of Suits? Now that would be a royal first…

The Duchess of Sussex may have given up her career as an actress when she officially became part of the royal family, but the former Suits star may just enjoy one last hurrah from her performing days - since it's been revealed that she has been put forward for Emmy award consideration, according to Entertainment Tonight. The new royal has been submitted by the USA Network for her role as Rachel Zane in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category, a network representative confirmed to the publication.

It's not unusual for television networks to put forward their entire casts for Emmy voting, so it's likely that Meghan has been considered for awards seasons before. Meghan has never earned a major award nomination for Suits, so it would be a surprise if she did appear on the shortlist - we've got our fingers crossed!

Besides that, the category is very competitive - with the likes of Thandie Newton in Westworld, Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things and countless actresses from the cast of Game of Thrones vying for a nomination. Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Meghan's onscreen husband, Mike Ross, was also submitted for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, along with Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter.

Other members of the cast to be put forward include Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres. Actually, the only Suits star to ever receive a major award nod is Patrick, who earned a surprise Screen Actors Guild nomination in 2012. Could this be Suits big year?

The new Duchess' former castmates recently revealed their favourite moments from Meghan and Harry's big day back in May. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gabriel and Sarah both agreed that the day was "remarkable". "It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special," Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen in the hit drama, said. "Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing."