The Queen and Prince Philip happily reunite in public after Philip's absence at Trooping the Colour They looked thrilled to be there!

The Queen and Prince Philip made a return to the public eye together on Sunday, as the couple arrived at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Final at Windsor Great Park. The polo tournament final saw Her Majesty present awards to the players and watch the game with her husband, who looked thrilled to be there - after choosing not to attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony earlier this month. Philip underwent a hip operation in April, but happily walked unaided, and took the wheel as he and The Queen arrived at the event in their Land Rover.

Prince Philip looked to be in good spirits as he arrived at the polo

The 92-year-old monarch looked radiant in a pretty blue and white outfit, which she teamed with a matching hat, white gloves and her signature Launer handbag. Philip, who celebrated his 97th birthday on 10 June, looked relaxed in a country jacket.

Prince Philip officially retired from royal duties last summer. At the time, the palace stressed that the Duke's decision was not health-related, and that he would, on occasion, still attend events with the Queen. While the father-of-four didn't appear at Trooping the Colour, he did of course attend his grandson Prince Harry's wedding to the now-Duchess of Sussex in May - though it was reported that he was suffering with a cracked rib at the time.

According to a source, the 96-year-old slipped in the bath and injured himself days before the big day. They told The Sun: "The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe. But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid." Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story.

The Queen looked thrilled to be at the event

Royal biographer Penny Junor spoke about Prince Philip attending the wedding just weeks after his hip injury, telling the Express: "I think that shows what an extraordinary man he is. That will have meant a huge amount to Prince Harry. He is enormously fond of his grandfather," adding that his walk into the chapel was "heroic".

