The Queen and Prince Philip joined by family for Christmas Eve carol service The Queen and Prince Philip looked to be in good spirits as they entered the church

The Queen and Prince Philip were joined by members of the royal family for a Christmas Eve service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday. The Duke of Edinburgh entered the church with his son, Prince Andrew, and looked well following his retirement dressed in a suit and a long brown coat. The Queen arrived later, and was dressed in a light blue outfit with a matching hat. Upon leaving the church, her Majesty greeted well-wishers who had gathered outside in the hopes of meeting the royals, and accepted a bunch of daffodils from a girl. She was then spotted keeping warm in her car with a blanket over her legs as she headed back to the house.

Prince Philip joined his son, Prince Andrew

Others royals to attend included the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne with her husband, Tim Laurence, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who wore a chic purple coat and black fascinator, and looked to be in good spirits while waving to the crowd. Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the service, the couple have spent time in Sandringham for Christmas, and will attend the annual Christmas Day service at the church with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Queen kept warm in the car

Prince Harry will also be attending the service with his fiancé, Meghan Markle. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed the news, saying: "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day." Meghan's invitation marks a break in tradition as Kate was not invited to join Prince William for Christmas in 2010 following their engagement. After the service, the family will meet members of the public gathered at the church before taking a walk around the estate. They will then settle to watch the Queen's Christmas speech in the afternoon.