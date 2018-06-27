Bryan Adams breaks silence on those Princess Diana romance rumours The Heaven singer and the late royal were said to be romantically involved

Bryan Adams has always kept quiet about rumours he was romantically involved with Princess Diana. But on Tuesday, the Canadian rocker finally addressed those reports during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. "There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved," the host asked Bryan, 58. "Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?"

The Heaven singer replied: "Great friends. And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up." When Andy asked if the pair were "friends with benefits", Bryan said: "She was just... we were good friends."

Diana met Bryan in May 1986 when she was on tour in Canada

Bryan and Diana were only pictured together once at a public event, in May 1986 when the Princess was on tour in Canada with her husband Prince Charles. The pair were seen chatting at a gala evening at the Expo 86 Theatre in Vancouver. Charles and Diana went on to divorce in 1996, and it was shortly after their highly publicised split that the Princess reportedly moved on with Bryan. The singer's ex-girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen, who dated him for 12 years, has since backed up those rumours and said she knew about the affair.

The Danish model, 43, said: "I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan. Bryan knew Paul Burrell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana. The first time Bryan met Diana, I wasn't invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan's affair with Diana didn't make it easier."

Cecilie went on to say that she turned a blind eye to her boyfriend cheating because she felt the need to "compromise" in their relationship. She even attended Diana's funeral with Bryan in 1997, saying: "I was sitting in the church with mixed emotions."