Why forgotten pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection will be seen more in public from now on The Princess of Wales had some amazing pieces that haven't been seen for years…

It is thought that now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially wed, the public will see much more of Princess Diana's amazing jewellery collection - since it's believed that the late Princess of Wales wanted her incredible selection of pieces split between sons Prince William and Prince Harry's wives. According to Good Housekeeping, though we've seen Kate, and now Meghan, on a number of occasions wearing Diana's jewels, there is much more in the royal vault that hasn't been seen in public for years.

Diana had a stunning collection of jewellery

Jewellery expert Ella Kay told the publication: "The royal wills are all sealed. They're not made public so we don’t know who exactly got what or what happened to it." She went on: "It wouldn't surprise me if they kept back the lion's share of jewellery until both of the Princes were married so that they could split it.

MORE: Duchess Kate to return to London after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school holiday

"Harry hadn't needed it so far but I can imagine them saying, 'We don't want Kate to start wearing it all' because there would be nothing left [for Harry's wife]." It is, however, believed that William and Harry already had some sort of plan regarding their mother's incredible collection, since both Kate and Meghan's engagement rings of course incorporated Diana's jewels.

WATCH BELOW: The Duchess of Cambridge's jewellery - her favourite pieces

Loading the player...

Following their royal wedding ceremony on 19 May, Meghan stepped out for her evening reception wearing a stunning aquamarine ring which originally belonged to her late mother-in-law. It's thought that Harry gave it to his new wife as a wedding gift. Kate, meanwhile, has been seen in a number of special items of Diana's, including a pair of pretty pearl drop-earrings that she wore during her royal tour of Sweden in January.

The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's aquamarine ring for her evening wedding reception

There are plenty of other iconic pieces that have remained unseen since Diana's tragic death, however, including her vivid emerald pieces and an entire suite of sapphires from a Saudi prince, reportedly. "The one that I cannot wait to see back — or that I'm hoping will be worn — is a sapphire cluster with diamonds all around it like Kate's engagement ring, but it's the size of an egg," Ella added.

READ MORE: Vogue names Meghan Markle as one of their 25 most influential women - but the Queen and Kate miss out

Diana's incredible sapphire choker

"The Queen Mother gave it to her as a wedding gift. It was originally a brooch but Diana set it in a pearl choker." It is, of course, the necklace the Princess wore with what's known as her 'revenge' dress - a black frock with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder neckline. While the style may be a little dated for Kate and Meghan now, they could of course repurpose it, just as Diana did. We can't wait to see!