Kate Middleton to miss her balcony moment – but Meghan Markle will be there The Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave until the autumn

The Duchess of Cambridge will miss out on a family moment on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace next month, as she is not scheduled to attend an RAF engagement. On Tuesday 10 July, the Queen will watch a flypast and Feu de Joie from the famed balcony with other members of her family, but Kate will be noticeably absent. The Duchess is currently on maternity leave until the autumn, taking care of her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While Kate will likely be at home, Her Majesty and other royals will step out onto the balcony. The royal line-up has not been revealed, but Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to make an appearance. Prior to this, the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Harry, Meghan, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and other royals will attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

After the service, the Queen, accompanied by Prince Charles, will present a new Queen's Colour to the RAF on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and make a short speech.

It will be a particularly busy week for the royal family. The day before on Monday, the youngest member of the family, Prince Louis, will be baptised at St James's Palace in London. The christening will take place at 4pm and be a private service. Prince William and Kate are expected to announce who they have chosen to be their son's godparents shortly before the christening.

Kate and Meghan pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June

On Tuesday after the RAF engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan will depart for their tour of Ireland. The newlyweds will be travelling to the city on 10 July, where they will enjoy an overnight stay before leaving the next day. Kensington Palace revealed that the couple are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future.

