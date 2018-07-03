Prince Philip has been banned from doing his favourite summer activity at Balmoral Castle Prince Philip loves hosting barbecues!

It seems the Queen and Prince Philip won't be able to enjoy one of their greatest traditions at Balmoral Castle this summer. According to the estate's official Facebook page, the Queen has banned barbeques due to the heatwave in case of dangers of fires. The sweltering heat has been recorded as Scotland's hottest ever temperature. "We have an extremely high fire risk at the moment," the message read on its Facebook page last week. "Please no barbecues or campfires on the estate. Dispose of cigarettes responsibly."

The Queen loves to retreat to Balmoral Castle in the summer

The royal couple are expected to retreat to Balmoral later this month, where blazes have been raging for more than a week on the Lancashire moors. The magnificent estate, set amid mountains, lochs and glens, has become a firm favourite with the royal family. The Queen and Prince Philip regularly spend two months a year at their holiday home, with other members of the family including Prince William and Kate dropping in for summer visits.

It's quite usual for visitors to see Prince Philip grilling sausages over a barbeque or Her Majesty washing up. Balmoral's housekeeper Sheena Stuart previously revealed that the Queen helps host informal gatherings by laying the table and preparing the salad. "The Duke, he cooks, the Queen sets up the table," she said on an episode of BBC1's Countryfile. "There are no staff that come out to serve."

The Queen and her family can truly relax and be themselves, living in complete privacy at the stunning estate. "Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs - and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Princess Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety in 2016. She added: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

