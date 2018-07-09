The Queen and Prince Philip to miss Prince Louis' christening - find out why Prince Louis will be baptised at St James's Palace on Monday afternoon

The Queen and Prince Philip are set to miss Prince Louis' christening, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The news was announced on Monday morning, just hours before members of the royal family were due to gather at St James's Palace for the christening. The decision has not been made on health grounds and it is understood to have been mutually agreed by the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge some time ago. It has been revealed that the monarch will be travelling back from Sandringham, Norfolk on Monday ahead of a busy week.

The 92-year-old royal will attend high-profile celebrations in central London marking the centenary of the RAF on Tuesday, and host US president Donald Trump in Windsor on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, has retired from public duties and has been enjoying his free time away from London. The Queen missed a service at St Paul's Cathedral on 28 June because she was feeling "under the weather". However, last week, she was back to royal duties in Edinburgh carrying out engagements for the annual Holyrood week. Philip, meanwhile, had a successful hip replacement operation in April, but was well enough to attend Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

Louis, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, will be baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Prince George, four, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte will be there for their younger brother's big day. It will be the first time the Prince William, Kate and their three children will be been seen together as a family of five. The palace have since confirmed Prince Louis's six godparents; Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs Robert Carter, and Miss Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis was born on 23 April

The service will most certainly pay tribute to Princess Diana. Poignantly, the Chapel Royal is where Diana's coffin lay before her funeral so that her family could pay their last respects. Following the special service, the Cambridges will pose for the first official family photos at Clarence House. William and Kate have asked Matt Holyoak to be the official photographer at the christening, Kensington Palace has said. Mr Holyoak photographed the Queen and Prince Philip last year on their 70th wedding anniversary.

