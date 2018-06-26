Why Prince Louis' christening will have extra significance for the Queen The event will take place on 9 July

There is no doubt that Prince Louis' christening will be a special day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the whole royal family, but even more so for the Queen and Prince Philip – for one very special, and romantic reason. The Prince's big day, which falls on Monday 9 July, will be the exact same day that the monarch and her husband announced their engagement in 1947, exactly 71 years ago.

Despite having been privately engaged for nearly a year, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten officially announced their wedding on Wednesday 9 July 1947 and posed for the most adorable photos at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and Prince Philip announced their engagement on 9 July 1947

The day will most certainly bring back special memories for the royal couple, who are both expected to accompany the Cambridges on their special day. Even though Prince Philip retired from official duties last year and was not seen at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, he is likely to attend his great grandchild's christening at the Chapel Royal.

The royal couple posed for official photographs to mark the special day

Also expected to make an appearance are Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Kate's family. The intimate affair, which will only have around 20 guests, will also be attended by Prince Louis' godparents, which will be announced on the morning of the christening.

Prince Louis with Princess Charlotte

With their third child's christening, Prince William and Kate have broken tradition when it comes to timings. Unlike George and Princess Charlotte, who got baptised in the morning, Louis' christening will take place at 16:00 hours. The statement released by Kensington Palace read: "The service will begin at 4pm and will last approximately 40 minutes." Louis will be baptised when he is 11 weeks old, and it will be the first time the public will catch a glimpse of him since his birth in April.

