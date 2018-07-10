This Morning's Sharon Marshall welcomes first child: find out the sweet name The Queen of soaps gave birth to a daughter

Congratulations are in order for Sharon Marshall! The This Morning presenter has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, at the age of 46. During Tuesday's show, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announced the happy news to viewers. "We have a new member of the This Morning family," shared Phillip, to which Holly added: "Yes, just a week ago to the day in fact, our Soap Queen Sharon Marshall was right here before she headed off on maternity leave, and she did not hang about - Betsey Fletcher came into the world at 1pm yesterday.

This Morning presenter Sharon Marshall has given birth to her first child

The presenter continued: "According to her parents, she is absolutely perfect in every way! And look at that photograph of all of them… a little family for the very first time." Smiling, Phillip then concluded with: "Sharon and her partner Paul would like to thank the amazing NHS staff at Queen Charlottes and Chelsea Hospital for their wonderful care throughout her pregnancy. Huge congratulations to you all, she is beautiful!"

MORE: Sharon Marshall reveals she's expecting her first baby

Loading the player...

News of the pregnancy was announced in January. This is the first child for Sharon with partner Paul Fletcher. Overcome with emotion, the This Morning soap expert told viewers: "Yes, I'm pregnant so I'm probably going to say everything wrong, but yes, I am a little bit emotional." Holly – who is mum to Harry, Belle and Chester – said: "It really is the most wonderful news," to which Sharon responded: "Yes, these are happy tears, so it's fine!" Phil then asked Sharon: "Who knew? Because we didn’t," leading the 46-year-old to reveal that she had already confided in Dr Chris, saying that they'd had some "corridor consultations." She said: "I told Dr Chris very early, so he's been keeping the secret,' she explained. 'We're 14 weeks along, and he is the king of the corridor consultations so we had to let him know!"

Celebrities who have inspired baby names