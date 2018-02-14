Emma Willis shares filter-free holiday photo during ski trip The Voice UK presenter shared a picture of her idyllic view from the slopes

Emma Willis and her husband Matt have jetted off on a ski trip over the half term holidays, and have shared some candid family photos from their winter break with fans. The Voice UK presenter took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a gorgeous 'no filter' snap of her view from the slopes, giving her followers serious holiday envy in the process. The picture - which was captioned: "Oh yes… no filter" – featured snow-covered chalets and a clear blue sky, and Emma's fans were quick to guess the star's current location. "Les Arcs?" one asked, while another said: "Switzerland??" Another said: "Wow! Stunning."

Matt, meanwhile, was pictured in another snapshot posted on his own Instagram account, which showed him all kitted out in his ski gear. "On a bubble lift with 5 French strangers. I'm pretty sure they are all talking about me," he wrote besides the photo. It is most likely that the couple's three children, Isabelle, eight, Ace, five, and one-year-old Trixie have also joined their famous parents on the trip. It's been an exciting month for Emma in particular, who launched a new beauty collection last week, having teamed up with Eyelure to release a range of natural lashes. The doting mum touchingly decided to name the three designs after each of her children.

Emma and Matt – who have been married since 2008 – are notoriously private when it comes to their family life – but previously told HELLO! how they manage to keep their romance alive. Emma revealed that the pair enjoy going on spontaneous date nights, saying: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

Matt also previously told HELLO! that he managed to make Emma cry after giving her the best surprise on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"