Kourtney Kardashian appears to have had the time of her life in Turks and Caicos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star jetted to the Bahamas for a relaxing break with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her young children, and shared a series of envy-inducing snaps from their trip with her 62 million Instagram followers.

"Good morning, island," she captioned one photo of herself excitedly riding a bike in the sun, while looking stylish in a cream crocheted crop top and co-ordinating shorts. In other posts the 38-year-old relaxed on the beach with Younes and her son Mason, eight, and daughter Penelope, five, tucking into an appetising selection of fresh fruit, nachos and guacamole, alongside a mimosa. Kourtney also shared a photo of her daughter looking at an inspirational book; The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

Kourtney Kardashian visited Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend Younes

Kourtney and her family reportedly stayed at the five-star Amanyara resort, where they had a private villa with its own swimming pool and chef. The hotel chain has several outposts in exotic locations around the world, including Bali and the Dominican Republic.

The hotel in Turks and Caicos has a number of impressive facilities that Kourtney and Younes would have been able to enjoy, including a private secluded stretch of white sandy beach with watersports including kiteboarding and kayaking. The area is also known for its incredible reef that can be explored by snorkelling or diving.

Kourtney made fans envious with her idyllic holiday snaps

Other amenities include a spa and fitness centre with four tennis courts, a multi-sport field and volleyball court, while Mason and Penelope would have been kept entertained with a number of activities such as football and tennis on offer.

The trip is the second exotic getaway Kourtney and Younes have enjoyed together so far this year; in January the couple spent a relaxing week in Mexico at the eco-friendly Imanta Resort in Punta de Mita, where an oceanfront suite costs as much as £3,200 to £5,279 per night.

