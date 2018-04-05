Amanda Holden wows fans with stunning holiday snap from Marrakech The Britain's Got Talent judge is enjoying an Easter break in Marrakech

Amanda Holden left fans speechless after showing off her incredible physique while on holiday in Marrakech. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared photos from her luxurious break on Thursday, including one of herself relaxing in a black cut-out Melissa Odabash swimsuit, prompting hundreds of complimentary comments from her followers.

"Looking beaut... you have the body of a 20 year old," one commented. Others said Amanda looked "stunning", while several admired her designer swimsuit. Amanda later posted another photo of herself lounging by the swimming pool at their resort, while reading a book. "Grateful for my beautiful family and holidays together," she captioned the post.

Amanda Holden wowed fans with this holiday photo from Marrakech

Amanda and her family are enjoying an Easter break at the Fairmont Royal Palm hotel in Marrakech, Morocco. The five-star hotel will be the perfect place for the 47-year-old to unwind, boasting a huge swimming pool and spa, six bars and restaurants, and views across the Atlas Mountains. There is also an 18 course golf course and a great location, 20 minutes away from the medina of Marrakech.

The mum-of-two will return to screens later this month, as the first episode of Britain's Got Talent has been confirmed to air on 14 April on ITV1. Amanda is back on the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, while it is expected that Declan Donnelly will present the show alone following Ant McPartlin's admission to rehab in March in the wake of his drink-driving charge.

Amanda is on holiday with her family

ITV bosses were reportedly impressed by Dec's solo appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway that they are keen for him to front the live shows without Ant. "After last weekend, the feeling is very much that Dec should take on BGT alone – he did a brilliant job," a source told the Sun. "The bosses at ITV loved him and want him back as soon as possible, and Simon Cowell totally agrees that he's the best man for the job rather than bringing in a new face."

