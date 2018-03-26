Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share passionate kiss during family holiday The family-of-four are soaking up the rays in the Dominican Republic

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are making the most of spring with their beloved children, Dylan and Carys. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 48-year-old actress shared a sweet collage of pictures from their family trip to the Dominican Republic - one of which showed the mum-of-two embraced in a passionate kiss with her Hollywood star husband. She simply captioned the snap "Family" alongside a love-heart emoji.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are in the Dominican Republic

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "You all look like you're having a great time! There's nothing like family." Another said: "Beautiful family moments." Another photo showed their teenage kids, 14-year-old Carys and 17-year-old Dylan, sharing a hug in the crystal blue waters. The family-of-four are soaking up the rays in the Caribbean nation's picturesque Punta Cana. Over the past 12 months, Catherine has been busy filming her latest movie, Cocaine Godmother - so the trip will no doubt be a pleasant break for the star.

Earlier this month, the high-profile family went on a trip down memory lane as they paid a visit to their cottage in Canada, and couldn’t resist recreating an old family photo taken over a decade ago. In the original photo, the Hollywood couple are seen holding their two children outside the cottage, with Carys in Catherine's arms, and Dylan being held by dad Michael. In the present photo, the family tried to recreate the pose, with Catherine writing: "As time goes by. Outside our cottage in Canada."

