Cristiano Ronaldo takes girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez for romantic Iceland mini-break

Cristiano Ronaldo has whisked his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez away for a romantic mini-break in Iceland. The couple have taken a break from parenting duties for the getaway, and they appear even more loved-up than ever judging by the sweet snaps they have been sharing on social media.

Photos posted by Georgina reveal that she and Cristiano have been enjoying an action-packed trip, and donned matching orange jumpsuits to take a snowmobile ride through the mountains on Monday. "Wonders of nature," she captioned a trio of photos, including one that showed herself and the footballer sharing a kiss with the beautiful mountains in the background.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina took a snowmobile ride in Iceland

They also appear to have taken a helicopter flight over the mountains. Another image showed the couple perched at the side of the vehicle, with Georgina adding the caption: "Infinite love." But the pair have still found time to relax; another sweet photo shared by Cristiano shows himself and Georgina cuddling up in an outdoor hot tub together. "Amazing day," he told his fans, adding a heart emoji.

The couple have been enjoying some well-deserved downtime after a busy few months following the birth of their daughter Alana Martina in November, and the arrival of twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate in June. The 33-year-old is also a father to son Cristiano Jr, seven, and often shares photos of his growing family with his 122 million followers.

The couple shared photos from their trip on social media

Georgina is also loving being a mother, and exclusively told HELLO! Magazine: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever. The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."

