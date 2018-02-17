Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share more loved-up snaps from first holiday together The couple confirmed their relationship this week

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are not hiding their relationship any longer! The couple, who confirmed their romance this week after months of dating rumours, have continued to share a series of loved-up snaps from their first holiday together.

On Friday, the couple enjoyed some winter sun with a trip to the beach, and Gorka couldn't resist sharing a photo of himself and Gemma holding hands while lying on separate sun loungers side-by-side. "Fridays by the sea..." he captioned the post. Meanwhile, Gemma posted a photo of herself and Gorka covering their faces with their hands while pulling silly expressions. "Best night," she wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are on their first holiday together

Gemma finally confirmed that she and Gorka were a couple in an Instagram post to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together. In one photo, which sees the pair embracing in front of the sea, the former Emmerdale actress gushed in the caption: "Here's to many more kid. Happy Valentine's Day @gorka_marquez." Gorka, 27, also posted the same snap and said: "Happy Valentine's day! @glouiseatkinson."

The 33-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories to share a candid moment between herself and her boyfriend as she lusted over a chocolate brownie. She also posted a photo of the pair looking into each other's eyes while sipping a cocktail, which actress captioned: "To us! Cheers." The lovebirds have grown increasingly close in recent months after meeting on last year's Strictly Come Dancing - even though Gorka was partnered up with Alexandra Burke and Gemma with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

The couple confirmed their relationship with this Valentine's Day post

Just a few weeks ago, Gemma had refuted romance rumours, claiming that they were "just friends," telling The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."

