Inside Mollie King's digital detox holiday in Sweden The Strictly Come Dancing star took her mum on an idyllic mini break

Mollie King treated her mum to an "off the grid" holiday in Sweden this week – and it looks incredible! The mother-daughter duo travelled to Sweden for a stay in Treehotel, a unique eco-friendly treehouse accommodation, located within the forests of Harad.

Before jetting off the Strictly Come Dancing star said she was looking forward to a digital detox, telling fans: "Having a break from social media every so often is really important and I think good for your well-being. I can't wait for this little escape off the grid with my mum."

But she couldn't resist sharing some photos from their break once her digital detox was over. One snap showed Mollie bundled up in a faux fur jacket in front of their accommodation and snowy surroundings. "Feels so good to have unplugged from my phone & social media whilst being away," she said. In another photo Mollie posed alongside her mum, who she described as her "best friend" in a sweet post in honour of International Women's Day.

"You're my best friend in the whole world and I loved every minute in Sweden with you! You're the strongest woman I know, thank you for always inspiring me and being there for me along the way," Mollie wrote in the heartfelt tribute.

Mollie revealed earlier this week that she was planning to escape from it all for a few days, in an interview with HELLO!. The 30-year-old told us she is also lining up a trip to Los Angeles in the next few weeks, as she shared her travel memories and top packing tips.

The Saturdays singer said she couldn't wait to "switch off properly", something that recent research from Booking.com found that 92 per cent of Brits are craving, as being contactable around the clock, maintaining work and social lives and keeping up on social media takes its toll.