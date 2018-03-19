Matt Willis organised the most romantic surprise for wife Emma! The couple have been married for ten years

Emma Willis' husband Matt arranged the most romantic surprise for her birthday on Sunday! The Busted star took his wife on a mini break to Venice, Italy, so they could revisit the exact spot he had proposed on Emma's 31st birthday in 2007.

Sharing a photo of herself and Matt standing on one of the city's beautiful bridges, Emma wrote: "11 years ago today @mattjwillis surprised me with a birthday trip to Venice, where he proposed on this very bridge... this afternoon he surprised me again, and here we are revisiting the scene of the crime. Thank you for asking me babe, it was the easiest decision I ever made."

Meanwhile, Matt posted a photo of Emma sat in a restaurant with a special birthday dessert. "11 years ago today I asked this amazing woman to marry me. She got all embarrassed and then said yes. It was hands down the best thing that I ever did. She is rad! Life with her is rad! Peace xxx."

It appears Matt enjoys surprising Emma on her birthday, as he previously told HELLO! that one year he flew home from tour especially to see his wife on her special day. Matt said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." The singer then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

Matt and Emma will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary together this July, and already have something special planned to mark the milestone day - renewing their vows! Emma previously confessed that the pair would love to host the special day at the venue where they originally tied the knot. "I want to go back to where we got married," she told The Sun. "Renew our vows and have a wedding party where everybody that attends who is, or has been, married, wears whatever they got married in."

