Scarlett Moffatt jets out to Vietnam just days after return from Florida

It's a good week for Scarlett Moffatt! The I'm a Celebrity star has jetted off to Vietnam, just days after her return from Florida, where she spent a week on holiday with her best friend. The 28-year-old touched down in Southeast Asia on Monday, and wasted no time exploring the area near to her hotel, and sampling the local cuisine.

Sharing a video of a restaurant menu on Instagram, which included local delicacies such as pig's stomach, Scarlett joked: "Think I ate these in the jungle. I'm having flashbacks!" She later shared a photo of some beautiful pink blossom trees, adding the caption: "Vietnam is so so pretty."

Scarlett is in Vietnam to work on a project with Malibu Rum, but appears to have some free time while she is there. On Tuesday she shared a video while she was relaxing by the pool, showing she is staying at a luxurious hotel that leads onto the beach.

If Scarlett's in the mood for more exploring, she could also extend her trip to visit some of Vietnam's most famous attractions, including the capital of Hanoi and the UNESCO-protected town of Hoi An, which is known for its Ancient Town and iconic Japanese covered bridge. Other popular attractions include Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, where Scarlett could take a tour to explore the three million-year-old Hang Son Doong Cave, which is the largest known cave passage in the world, and has to be seen to be believed.

Equally, Scarlett may be just as happy visiting Vietnam's beautiful beaches, such as Jungle Beach, which is known for its pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear sea. Scarlett is not the only celebrity fan of Vietnam; other stars to have visited the country in recent years include Angelina Jolie, who has returned on several occasions with her son Pax to visit his birthplace, Gordon Ramsay and Anna Friel, who stayed on the eco-friendly island of Con Dao.

