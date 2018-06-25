Inside Coleen and Wayne Rooney's magical trip to Disneyland: photos The family are in Paris!

Despite England's victory in the World Cup, Wayne Rooney has put his family first. The former England captain and his wife Coleen Rooney took their sons on a family trip to Disneyland Paris, with the couple sharing lovely pictures of their time together on Instagram. "Lovely weekend," the doting mum-of-four wrote in the caption. One snap sees the parents posing in front of the iconic pink castle, with three of their sons, Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two. Although baby Cass, who was born in February, was not seen in any of the pictures, it is likely that he remained back at the hotel with a family member.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have jetted off on a family trip to Disneyland

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one follower writing: "That's what you call family time love to you all." Another said: "Nice one laa...family is more important than football will ever be." [sic] A third post read: "Gutted not to see you in world cup but enjoy your family time." A fourth fan added: "You got great set of boys mate. God bless your family with all the best. They grow up so fast."

The trip comes two weeks after Wayne and Coleen celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, Coleen took to social media to pay tribute to her footballer husband by posting different collages, giving fans a peek at some of their best memories together. "Today we are celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary!!! Time goes so quick.... so many great times together to remember," Coleen wrote. The snaps showed the lovebirds on holiday, on their wedding day and all glammed up for date night, as well as some old gems from when Coleen and Wayne had just started dating.

Although it's a milestone anniversary, and after rumours of them planning to renew their vows, Coleen recently said it's not something they want to do, just yet. "To be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married," she told HELLO!. "It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet."