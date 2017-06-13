featured_5_3

Miranda Kerr opens up about her 'magical' wedding: 'We started the day with yoga'

The couple said 'I do' on 27 May

by Hayley Bradbrook

A few weeks after saying "I Do," newlywed Miranda Kerr is still basking the joy of her wedding to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The Australian supermodel reflected on the occasion at Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health panel discussion in California on Saturday.

"We started the [with] yoga, then our families came over and we literally had this celebration in our backyard. It was incredible. It was so magical and joyful," recalled the 34-year-old, who, along with Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, was a panellist at the health-focused event.

Miranda and Evan's nuptials happened in their backyard

The KORA Organics founder went on to explain that she recently embraced a new form of yoga called Kundalini which "includes a lot of breath work and chanting and meditation." She mentioned that this version really makes her feel energised. "It energetically invigorates me. Without that, I don't know that I'd be able to do everything that I do," she said.

During the panel, Miranda also shared more information about her relationship with Evan, revealing one of the keys to their happy relationship.

Miranada was a part of Gwyneth's star studded panel at Goop event

"Even though it's coming up to four years this November that we've been together, we still have so much to learn from each other, and we do every day," she shared, adding that they both bring different ideas and opinions to their relationship. "We see things from a different perspective, and we bring that to the table. Together, we're so much stronger. It's really good to have that partnership," the Australian beauty stated.

Miranda found love with Evan shortly after she split from husband Orlando Bloom in 2013. The couple announced their engagement with a custom Snapchat filter in July 2016.

