Lucy-Jo Hudson shares sweet wedding day photo on anniversary with Alan Halsall It's been eight years since the couple tied the knot

Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared a sweet photograph taken on her wedding day to Alan Halsall, in celebration of their anniversary. The 34-year-old actress uploaded the snapshot on Instagram on 13 June, writing alongside: "Happy Anniversary Baby, 8 years today I married my best mate @alanhalsall. I love you." The black-and-white image shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss, moments after becoming husband and wife.

Lucy-Jo Hudson shared a sweet wedding day in celebration of her anniversary

Lucy-Jo and 34-year-old Alan, who has starred as Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, tied the knot in June 2009 in the village of Barthomley, Cheshire. In February 2013, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their first baby together, and in September Lucy-Jo gave birth to their daughter, Sienna-Rae. But the couple sent shockwaves through the soap world when they announced in April 2016 that they were splitting up. They released a joint statement confirming their decision, saying that they had shared "many wonderful years together" and emphasising that their daughter's "continued happiness" remained their top priority.

Lucy-Jo and Alan Halsall rekindled their relationship last year after a brief split

Just six weeks later, however, the couple had rekindled their relationship. Alan confirmed their reunion with a heartfelt post for his "beautiful wife" in honour of her 33rd birthday, revealing that he was whisking her away on a romantic trip to Paris. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @LucyJo_Hudson who is 33 today," he wrote. "Love you so much darling, and cannot wait for Paris." The post was retweeted by Lucy-Jo, who added a number of heart-eyed emojis and the hashtag "#lucky girl".