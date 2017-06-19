Coronation Street's Sam Aston – Chesney Brown – is engaged! See the romantic proposal The 23-year-old actor is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Briony Gardner

Congratulations to Sam Aston! The Coronation Street star, who is best known for playing Chesney Brown on the soap, is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Briony Gardner. Sam, 23, shared a photo of the romantic proposal on Instagram, showing the actor down on one knee asking the all-important question in front of 250 people. "Me and my beautiful bride to be..." Sam wrote.

Briony, a yoga instructor, shared the same photo and a few more, giving fans a close-up look of her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring. The bride-to-be also posted a video of the proposal that took place on stage at Sam's annual golf do. Briony wrote: "After sharing over 5 years together, 4 Al, Andy and Sam golf days and 3 doggies, 2 hearts have now become 1 as Sam and I are... ENGAGED!! (How is it possible I can even say that out loud?!)"

Sam Aston popped the question in front of 250 people

She revealed: "Sam got down on one knee last night at his annual golf do and proposed in front of 250 people and my heart could burst with happiness!! (When did I get so lucky?!) I can't wait to marry my whole world but until then, I'm just floating in this bliss called love. I love you." The following morning, Briony shared a sweet image of herself smiling with her hand – and new sparkling accessory – in clear view.

Briony Gardner shared a close-up image of her engagement ring

The young sweethearts have been flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans, and Sam's fellow co-stars. Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster on Corrie, commented: "I'm actually welling up!!!!!!! I am so so so happy for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!! Love you both lots!!!" Wendi Peters, who plays Sam's mum Cilla Battersby-Brown on the show, wrote: "Oh wow congrats to you both!! Xx." And Jennie McAlpine, best known for playing Chesney's sister Fiz Brown, added: "So happy for my darling baby bro!"

