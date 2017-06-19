sam-aston

Coronation Street's Sam Aston – Chesney Brown – is engaged! See the romantic proposal

The 23-year-old actor is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Briony Gardner

by Ainhoa Barcelona

Congratulations to Sam Aston! The Coronation Street star, who is best known for playing Chesney Brown on the soap, is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Briony Gardner. Sam, 23, shared a photo of the romantic proposal on Instagram, showing the actor down on one knee asking the all-important question in front of 250 people. "Me and my beautiful bride to be..." Sam wrote.

Briony, a yoga instructor, shared the same photo and a few more, giving fans a close-up look of her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring. The bride-to-be also posted a video of the proposal that took place on stage at Sam's annual golf do. Briony wrote: "After sharing over 5 years together, 4 Al, Andy and Sam golf days and 3 doggies, 2 hearts have now become 1 as Sam and I are... ENGAGED!! (How is it possible I can even say that out loud?!)"

sam-aston-engagement-instagram

Sam Aston popped the question in front of 250 people

She revealed: "Sam got down on one knee last night at his annual golf do and proposed in front of 250 people and my heart could burst with happiness!! (When did I get so lucky?!) I can't wait to marry my whole world but until then, I'm just floating in this bliss called love. I love you." The following morning, Briony shared a sweet image of herself smiling with her hand – and new sparkling accessory – in clear view.

briony-gardner-engagement-ring-instagram

Briony Gardner shared a close-up image of her engagement ring

The young sweethearts have been flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans, and Sam's fellow co-stars. Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster on Corrie, commented: "I'm actually welling up!!!!!!! I am so so so happy for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!! Love you both lots!!!" Wendi Peters, who plays Sam's mum Cilla Battersby-Brown on the show, wrote: "Oh wow congrats to you both!! Xx." And Jennie McAlpine, best known for playing Chesney's sister Fiz Brown, added: "So happy for my darling baby bro!"

Catch up with all the latest celebrity engagements!

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment