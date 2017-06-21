Victoria Swarovski's incredible wedding dress weighed 46kg and featured 500,000 crystals! The show-stopping gown designed by Michael Cinco is estimated to have cost £700,000

As the heiress to a crystal fortune, Victoria Swarovski lived up to expectations when she donned a truly glittering wedding gown for her nuptials to fiancé Werner Mürz. The 23-year-old singer sparkled from head to toe in the princess-style ballgown, which was embellished with 500,000 crystals and featured a six-metre train.

Victoria's dress – made by Michael Cinco, the couture designer who has worked with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lady Gaga among other A-listers – is estimated to have cost £700,000 and weighed an impressive 46kg. The bride completed her look with a dramatic cathedral-length veil and Jimmy Choo heels.

Victoria Swarovski married fiancé Werner Mürz in Italy

The pretty blonde married her boyfriend of six years, property investor Werner, over the weekend in northern Italy. The couple said "I do" at the Trieste Cathedral in the port town of Trieste, in front of 250 friends and family members. The party then moved on to Falisia hotel and spa in Portopiccolo for the reception.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous sit-down dinner in an alfresco restaurant, where they watched the sun go down. Victoria and Werner cut into a five-tier wedding cake and danced the night away after watching a spectacular fireworks display. The bride changed into a strapless white, crystal-adorned gown for the reception, and, naturally, treated her guests to a song.

The bride's gown was adorned with 500,000 Swarovski crystals

The singer, who has a record deal with Sony, is honeymooning in the south of France. Victoria and her new husband have been pictured relaxing on a yacht. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed wrote: "Happiest girl ever... #loveofmylife." She also posted another photo the day after the wedding, writing: "Can't tell you how happy I am... thank you so much to everyone for your kind words feel so blessed!"