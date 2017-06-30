Sean Bean marries for the fifth time! The actor tied the knot with fiancée Ashley Moore in Dorset

Congratulations to Sean Bean, who has tied the knot with his fiancée Ashley Moore. The 58-year-old actor confirmed the happy news by sharing an official image taken at the wedding ceremony, which was held in Dorset on Friday 30 June. It shows Sean proudly standing with his arm around his new wife, who is laughing while looking at the camera, and dressed in a traditional white lace wedding dress.

Sean Bean has tied the knot with his fiancée Ashley Moore

Sean and Ashley have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, but it is thought that they got engaged in December 2014. Sean, who has been married four times in the past, had previously stated he wouldn’t tie the knot again. But all that changed when he met Ashley, who is 26 years his junior. Speaking to the Daily Mail just last month, Sean said: "I wasn't planning on getting married again. But then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Broken actor Sean was first married from 1981 until 1988 to his high school sweetheart Debra Jones. Then, in 1990, he tied the knot with actress Melanie Hill, and together they welcomed two children, daughters Lorna and Molly, before splitting in 1997.In November of that same year, he wed actress Abigail Cruttenden, who he had met on the set of TV series Sharpe. In 1998, they welcomed their baby daughter Evie, but went their separate ways shortly after her arrival. Sean's most recent marriage was to Georgina Sutcliffe. The couple tied the knot in 2008, but divorced two years later.