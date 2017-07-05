Emma Willis kisses husband Matt as they celebrate ninth wedding anniversary - see sweet tribute The Big Brother host shares three children with the Busted rocker

Happy ninth wedding anniversary to Emma Willis and her husband Matt! The Big Brother presenter took to her Instagram page to post a heartfelt message to mark the special milestone on Thursday. Alongside a picture of the couple sharing a sweet kiss, Emma wrote: "9 years ago today, I was about to walk down the aisle... 9 years later we have come so far, and produced 3 incredible human beings... Thank you @mattjwillis for our beautiful life together. I love you babe Happy anniversary ❤." [sic]

9 years ago today, i was about to walk down the aisle... 9 years later we have come so far, and produced 3 incredible human being... Thank you @mattjwillis for our beautiful life together. I love you babe Happy anniversary ❤️ A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

STORY: Emma Willis reunites with husband Matt at Glastonbury after months apart

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, have been married since July 2008, and are proud parents to three children together: eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace. The lovely tribute comes days after Emma and Matt spent some quality time together at Glastonbury following a few weeks apart due to conflicting work schedules. Speaking to the Mirror about their reunion, Matt, 34, said: "It's a real rarity that we get to spend this time together, we are so excited. We are really going to enjoy each other as we have got a babysitter and it's just us."

STORY: Emma Willis shares funny photo of daughter Isabelle in celebration of eighth birthday

The musician also spoke about his recent time away from Emma and their three children, while he was away touring in America. "I've been away and it's been hard," he said. "I really miss the kids and Emma when I'm away." Meanwhile, Emma recently opened up to MailOnline about her long-lasting marriage, describing her musician husband as her "absolute favourite person". She said: "We are just two people who still love each other very much. That’s it really. He’s still my absolute favourite person to be around and hang out with."