Exclusive: Gogglebox star Chris Steed and new husband Tony Butland open up about their 'amazing' wedding day The couple tied the knot in Brighton over the weekend

Gogglebox star Chris Steed has married his husband, Tony Butland, at a beautiful ceremony in Brighton. The happy couple, who have taken the names Mr and Mr Butland-Steed, looked gorgeous in a pair of bespoke suits, as they posed for photographer Nick Ford to celebrate their union on Saturday, 8 June. Chris looked fantastic in a Dolce and Gabbana aquamarine silk suit with white bow tie, while Tony opted for a white suit with floral decoration discovered on ASOS with a lucious, deep-red shirt and tie.

The couple tied the knot in Brighton

Chatting to HELLO! from their mini-moon in Sorrento, Italy, Chris said: "It was amazing. Do you know what? You know how when you talk to married couples about their wedding day and they say it was the best day of their lives? Up until that point I didn't believe that it could be possible. It was the most amazing day of my life and I know it was of Tony's life as well."

The couple celebrated with a four-tiered cake

The newly wedded couple revealed that the wedding, organised by Reveries Events, was full of wonderful, unplanned events that "gave it that extra sparkle". Chris said: "The most incredible thing that happened was the outpouring of love. From the moment we woke up from the moment we said goodbye to the last people at about two in the morning, our guests said they'd never felt such an energy at a wedding before, and their reaction made it even more special."

"Let the celebrations begin," Chris wrote via Twitter as he addressed fans on the morning of his wedding day. Earlier in the week, the TV star spoke out about his decision to reverse his balding by investing in an impressive hair transplant. The hairdresser revealed that he had spent £8,000 on a third hair transplant in order to look "gorgeous" for his wedding day.

Chris and Tony are now Mr and Mr Butland-Steed

Speaking about his emotions on the big day, Chris joked that he became a "blubbering mess", telling HELLO!: "Tony always says I haven't had an emotion since 1983 and do you know what? When our saw the flowers... I started choking up. I got up to my room and I saw one of my best friends and he looked at me and was like, 'Are you alright?' and I was like, 'No!' I've never cried like that... I usually have as much emotion as a brick and I was sobbing like a baby for most of the day!" Tony added: "For me it really took me by surprise that it touched my little prince that much that it drove him to emotion! I never ever expected him to see him like that about anything... but it was beautiful. It was."

The pair are planning to honeymoon in New Zealand in January

They also spoke about tying the knot on the same day as Pride in London, with Chris explaining: "We didn't plan that it would fall on the same day as gay Pride in London but when you think of how it was for gay people all of those years ago - and Tony did an amazing speech." Tony added: "I've never made that many people cry," before Chris added: "But the wedding meant so much more to us than us. So many of our heroes have fought so hard over the decades to give us the freedom to be able to do that we didn't want them to be forgotten on our wedding day."

Chris, who has been a show regular on Gogglebox since the show's beginning with his friend Stephen, revealed that his reality show co-star was involved in the wedding, and gave an "amazing" reading. "Stephen was amazing as always," he said. "He was full of fun and laughter and he was also an Usher... and he made me cry, and he even cried as well! He's a big softie deep down."

Chris announced that he was engaged to his partner Tony in October 2015. Tony got down in one knee during a trip to Paris, and Chris tweeted a snap of his gorgeous engagement ring, writing: "@Tony_Butland asked me to marry him at the top of the Eiffel Tower, so I said yes!"