Jamie Bell and Kate Mara have tied the knot! The Fantastic Four co-stars shared a sweet wedding photo with fans

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are officially husband and wife. The former Fantastic Four co-stars tied the knot over the weekend, and on Monday took to Instagram to announce the happy news. Jamie, 31, and Kate, 34, both uploaded the same sweet wedding snapshot, showing them kissing on the dance floor. Kate captioned the image "nuptials", while Jamie wrote: "Mr. and Mrs. B." Jamie and House of Cards star Kate started dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2014 movie Fantastic Four, and their engagement was revealed in January 2017.

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara shared a sweet wedding photo with their fans on Instagram

Kate had previously admitted she wasn't enthusiastic about planning the wedding day itself. "I don't love planning," she told chat show host Jimmy Fallon. "I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I'm just not that interested. Like, 'What kind of spoon do you want on the table?' I'm just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested. I will say, 'I don't care', and he will immediately give a response of exactly the colour and the shape – well, the shape is obvious!"

The couple started dating in 2015, and confirmed their engagement in January

Despite her disinterest in the finer aspects of wedding planning, Kate did reveal back in April that she already had her dress locked down. "It's taken care of," the star told People. "It's not totally done yet, but yes, very easy, all because of [stylist Johnny Wujek]." Without disclosing details of the gown, she added: "I knew the designer. I knew before we really said it out loud. I knew in my head it was going to be that one."

This is the second marriage for British actor Jamie, who split from Evan Rachel Wood in 2014 after 19 months. The former couple share a three-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed.

All the latest celebrity wedding news...