Wedding bells in the air? Fans predict Andrea McLean will get married this week! The TV presenter is set to tie the knot to boyfriend Nick Feeney and fans think the wedding will be during their summer holiday

Andrea McLean was given a hen party to remember this week, and now fans are speculating a wedding in the next few days. On Tuesday. the Loose Women anchor, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Nick Feeney, was treated to an early wedding celebration with her two children, 16-year-old Finlay and Amy, 11. The doting mum shared a sweet photo from their evening with fans on her Instagram account, which showed a mass of hands clasped together, all adorned with metallic 'Team Bride' temporary tattoos. Andrea, who is currently enjoying time off from her presenting duties on a family holiday, captioned the photo: " #hendo #stagdo #kids #love#happiness #family #beach."

#hendo #stagdo #kids #love #happiness #family #beach 👰🏻🎩❤️ A post shared by Andrea McLean (@andreamclean1) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Andrea enjoyed a pre-wedding celebration with Nick and her two children

Andrea's fans were quick to share their delight at the sweet photo, with one writing: "Love this, have fun!" Others however, wondered whether the photo was hinting that more celebrations were to shortly follow. "I predict wedding pic in next few days," one guessed, "Wedding bells soon," another added.

The 47-year-old announced her engagement at the beginning of August, sharing the happy news with fans on Twitter. Andrea uploaded a photo of her and Nick posing together, with a beautiful new diamond ring worn proudly on her finger. "Something happened… #engaged #heputaringonit #beyondhappy #enxcited #loveisintheair," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Andrea and Nick got engaged at the beginning of August

Andrea and Nick, who got together after being set up on a blind date, opened up about their romance in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

