Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus ties the knot with boyfriend Jeff Nimmo Michelle McManus got engaged in 2016

Congratulations to Michelle McManus! The former Pop Idol winner has revealed she has tied the knot to boyfriend Jeff Nimmo following a two-year romance. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the singer shared some pictures from her magical day over the weekend. "So......@jnim86 and I had a lovely wee weekend. Love from the new Mr & Mrs Nimmo, she tweeted. The following day, Michelle added: "Well I guess it's true....All you need is love after all ❤️ #The Nimmo's #Mallaig2017 #HighlandHoolie @jnim86."

Last year, the 37-year-old - who has since forged a career in comedy - revealed her aspirations to lose weight ahead of her nuptials during an appearance on Lorraine. "I don't want to get married at this weight," Michelle admitted as she opened up about the constant scrutiny she faced for her weight since appearing on the ITV show. "It was difficult - everybody wants to look their best and lose weight" she further explained, before adding: "The weight thing was such a big deal. It will always be a part of me… [but] if I'm a skinny minnie or not, I'm happy." The singer-turned-actress got engaged during a romantic vacation in May 2016. She revealed her happy news on social media: "Just back from Tenerife. The sun shone, the cocktails flowed & the love of my life asked me to marry him."

Earlier this year, Michelle discussed her wedding plans with The Evening Times of Glasgow, telling fans that she managed to "survive" her hen party in Killkenny. "'It had been in the planning for months. 16 hens all in a WhatsApp chat which, I had been banned from, plotting together to come up with the ultimate 24hour party in Ireland where the single aim was for me to wake up with a baby in my wardrobe and a tiger in my bathroom." Sharing her excitement over her wedding, Michelle revealed: "It still hasn't sunk in that I'm getting married but it feels so much more real now and I'm on official countdown until I'm walking down that aisle."