Exclusive: Jeff Brazier is engaged to long-term girlfriend Kate Dwyer! The father-of-two and girlfriend Kate shared the news with HELLO!

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer have exclusively announced their engagement in an interview and photoshoot in HELLO! magazine, as the TV presenter tells how he got the approval of his two sons first before going down on bended knee. The proposal took place in Ibiza at sunrise as Jeff says there were, "a hundred different ways" he could have asked his girlfriend of four years to marry him. In the end he opted for what felt most natural and spontaneous. “

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer

"We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats. Kate talked about how special the moment was, how relaxed and happy she felt, and I thought, ‘Let’s do it now’," he reveals. "I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."

Before proposing, TV presenter, author and life coach Jeff tells how he knew he’d have to first get the approval of his sons, Bobby, 14 and Freddy, 13, whom he has single-handedly raised since the tragically premature death of their mother, Jade Goody, in 2009.

"Both boys were intrigued by how it would work, how I’d do it," he tells HELLO! "They said, ‘What will you do, Dad, if she says no?’ I said, ‘I don’t want to be complacent, but I think we’re alright’." At the wedding, which will be "somewhere hot" next summer, "The boys will be my best men," reveals Jeff. "It means a lot to me, for them to be such a huge part of the wedding."

Although they’d been discussing marriage over the past few months, the proposal still came as a complete shock to Kate, a travel PR. "He was very good at putting me off the scent," she tells HELLO!. "Every time I mentioned it, he’d say, ‘Nah, that’s a few years off’. So when it came to it, it was all a bit of a blur. He gave me a kiss, and as soon as I saw the box I lost it. I’ve thought about this moment my whole life and you don’t know how you’ll react. But I was overwhelmed."

