Mandy Moore wants second wedding to be 'small and simple' The actress is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore insists her second wedding will be a small affair, just like her first in 2009. The actress and singer recently became engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and the couple is now putting plans together for an intimate 2018 wedding bash. "I don't think I'm going to have a big old affair," the This Is Us star tells InStyle. "I think it will be small, and quiet, and private."

And she's not planning to spend a fortune on a designer gown either, adding, "I'm really lucky. My job allows me to get dressed up and take pictures, and be the centre of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable that I don't know if I've never dreamed of emulating that in my real life. I think I'll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married."

Mandy Moore has said she would like a 'small and simple' wedding

"I think I've never dreamed about a wedding, or a dress, or any of those details, and no judgment on women that do," she adds. "I get it, but I don't think it's my job, necessarily. I kind of feel like I was always just who I was."

Mandy's first trip down the aisle was eight years ago when she exchanged vows with Ryan Adams in Savannah, Georgia, a month after the singer/songwriter proposed. The last-minute nuptials were arranged hastily with a representative for the couple calling a local pastor the day before the wedding and asking him to officiate the ceremony after a local judge wasn't available.

The actress is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy, who was 24 at the time, wore a a cream, lacy dress and flat sandals, while the groom donned jeans, a T-shirt and a sports coat. The ceremony was a very brief, simple affair in a small brick chapel. The couple finalised their divorce in 2016.