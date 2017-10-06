Eamonn Holmes proudly announces eldest son's engagement! The This Morning host said the news had brought 'much happiness'

Eamonn Holmes has announced the happy news that his eldest son Declan is engaged. The This Morning presenter took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of Declan – the oldest of his three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabriella – with his brand new fiancée Dr. Jenny Gouk. Alongside the photo, which shows the couple posing together as Jenny shows off her diamond engagement ring, 57-year-old Eamonn wrote: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families."

The news was met with an outpouring of messages from fans and friends of the family. "Awwww congratulations both! He looks exactly like you!" one follower wrote, while another added: "That's brilliant news, Eamonn! You are such a loving dad and must be so proud. Congratulations to the happy couple xx." A third teased: "Congratulations!!! You might become a grandad soon then! X."

Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn is a proud father to four children; Declan, 28, Rebecca, 26, and 24-year-old Niall. He shares 15-year-old son Jack with his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford. Ruth, 57, is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing; on Saturday she will perform for the third time with pro partner Anton Du Beke, as they take to the dance floor to perform a Waltz for Movie Week. Last Saturday, the couple scored 20 points for their Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys.