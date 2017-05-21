Pippa Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith misses evening wedding reception The bride's uncle shared a photo on Twitter, revealing that he dined at the Chiltern Firehouse in London

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews partied with a further 200 or so guests at their evening wedding reception on Saturday, but it seems the bride's uncle Gary Goldsmith was not one of them. Gary, who attended the morning ceremony at St Mark's Church, appears to have travelled back to London after the nuptials. He shared a picture of his daughter Tallulah and wife Julie-Ann enjoying a meal at the Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday evening, writing on Twitter: "Gals telling me with their eyes they need all the deserts!! Dang!!"

The father-daughter duo will have had a wonderful time sharing anecdotes from the wedding; Gary's wife of five years, Julie-Ann, was noticeably absent from the celebrations. Despite a supposed social media ban in place, Gary, who is Carole Middleton's younger brother, praised the bride and groom on their wedding day. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention". He also revealed that the vintage car Pippa and James used to drive from their first wedding reception was "the 1st ever E-Type ever made".

Earlier in the day, Gary also shared a photo of himself and his daughter getting ready for the wedding. He told followers: "Morning world, it's all action here and I'm sent to do the breakfast run... No thy place GG." His daughter Tallulah, 15, looked beautiful in a blue and white Mary Katrantzou midi skirt and top. She later changed into jeans for her meal at the Chiltern Firehouse, opting to keep her pretty top on.

Pippa, 33, and James, 41, said "I do" at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Guests were then invited to toast the newlyweds at Englefield House at a champagne reception, before travelling seven miles to the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire for the spectacular evening do.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.