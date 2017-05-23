Salma Hayek reduced to tears as she reveals Ariana Grande is her daughter's favourite singer after terror attack The Frida actress was speaking at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek was reduced to tears as she revealed she was struggling to deal with the terrible news from Monday night's terror attack in Manchester. During a Q&A at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday morning, the 50-year-old actress confessed she didn't get any sleep after hearing about the shocking tragedy, which left 22 people killed and 59 injured. When asked if she had any message for young girls who feel scared about the attacks, the Hollywood star simply shook her head in disbelief.

"No, because I'm not sure what to feel today," she explained. "I'm terrified and I don't know what to say to my daughter. And I'm not going to pretend that I'm sorted out, that I'm very smart about it, because I'm still emotionally impacted." Salma, who is married to François-Henri Pinault, also shared that her nine-year-old daughter Valentina is a huge Ariana Grande fan. She added: "In a way... I feel like the UK was invicted for a little bit. And my daughter... Ariana Grande is her favourite singer." Salma continued: "So do I have a message? No, I haven't processed it. I'm not going to fake something. I'm opinionated when I know what I'm talking about it. I don't even know where to begin here."

Meanwhile, a moment of silence will be held at Cannes as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack. In a statement a spokesperson said: "The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night. This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible - the artists, professionals and spectators - hold dear." They added: "The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute's silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm."

It has been confirmed that 22 people were killed during the attack on Monday evening, while a further 59 people were injured. Ariana Grande's team issued a short, heartfelt statement following the incident, which occurred just minutes after the singer had finished her show. It read: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."