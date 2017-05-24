Ariana Grande flies home to Florida following terror attack The 23-year-old singer was photographed landing in Boca Raton

Ariana Grande has arrived back home in America following the horrific terrorist attack after her concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night. The 23-year-old singer was seen landing at Boca Raton, Florida, where she was met off her private plane by her concerned boyfriend Mac Miller. "Mac waited for Ariana at the bottom of the stairs," an onlooker told People. "She looked distraught and like she had been crying. They hugged for a while before they headed to a waiting car. Ariana's mum Joan was with her." Another source close to Ariana added: "It's so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated, as you can imagine. She can't believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now."

Ariana's concert on Monday evening ended in tragedy when it was targeted by a terrorist, who claimed the lives of 22 and injured at least 59. The audience included a large number of children and teens. The perpetrator has been identified by police as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Following the incident, Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the blast.

The singer's team are currently assessing whether or not to continue her Dangerous Woman tour, but "as of right now, the tour is not cancelled," a source told Entertainment Weekly. "Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We're not focused on the tour," the insider added. Ariana is scheduled to perform at London's O2 on Thursday and Friday, but it is not yet known whether the shows will go ahead.