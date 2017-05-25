Minute's silence to be held across UK for Manchester terror attack victims At least 22 people died after the suicide bomber attack in Manchester

The UK will come to a standstill on Thursday morning to pay their respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack. The Government has announced the silence will take place at 11am following the horrific incident which left 22 dead and 64 injured in Monday's suicide bomber attack at the Ariana Grande concert. Flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until Thursday evening.

The atrocity has been described as the worst terrorist attack since London's 7/7 bombings. Due to Ariana's young fan demographic, children and teenagers were among the victims. The American singer's team issued a short, heartfelt statement following the incident, which occurred just minutes after Ariana had finished her show. It read: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Victims include eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, Georgina Callander, 18, John Atkinson, 26, Olivia Campbell, 15, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 40, Marcin Klis, 42, Lisa Lees, 47 and Alison Howe, 45.

Meanwhile, Manchester tattoo artists have launched an appeal to raise money for those who were affected. Artists are offering tattoos of a bee - which has become a symbol of Manchester - for £50, with all of the profits going to the Crowdfunder appeal. Tattoo parlours in Bristol, Glasgow, and reportedly as far as Australia and New York are taking part in the campaign which was started by Stalybridge-based tattoo artist Sam Barber.

Vent Brewer, who works at tattoo parlour Sacred Art in Chorlton, said via Manchester Evening News: "I think people just don't know what to do, and they want to do something. They want to give, but they don't know where to give, and they don't know who to give to." He added: "The bee and getting this tattoo will make people feel as though they're making a contribution towards a peaceful resolution."