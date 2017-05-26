Jennifer Lopez and James Corden get schooled in dance by toddlers The singer was put to the dancing test during the show's 'Toddlerography' segment

Jennifer Lopez was put to the dancing test during James Corden's "Toddlerography" segment on Monday. The World of Dance judge and the Late Late Show host learned some new dance moves taught to them by toddlers. The mum of nine-year-old twins Max and Emme was given a fair warning from James, who called the instructors "nightmares." He noted, "Don't even look 'em in the eye."

After the Ain't Yo Mama singer ensured the host that she would be fine, it was time to show off their best moves. The Hollywood stars and their tiny choreographers danced to Jennifer's hit song On the Floor during the hilarious video. Jennifer and James found themselves doing the best they could to keep up as they ran in circles and even got down into the splits.

Jennifer is a judge and executive producer of NBC's World of Dance Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, 47, will be judging dancers soon when her new NBC series World of Dance airs 30 May. The singer has previously opened up about the show's impact during an appearance on the Today Show saying, "It's such an emotional show, these kids have so much passion, they love what they do, obviously I started as a dancer I know what that feels like to love to dance." Jennifer added, "There's so many amazing moments like that on the show and so much amazing, death-defying tricks and dancing. It's everything that I wanted it to be."

