Holly Willoughby gets 'thrashed' at chess by eight-year-old son Harry The mum-of-three is enjoying a half-term break with her children

Holly Willoughby has got a little chess master on her hands! The This Morning star took to Instagram on Monday to give an insight into her half-term break with children Harry, Belle and Chester. Holly uploaded a photo of a chessboard, conceding defeat to her eldest son Harry. "When you're being thrashed by your eight year old!" she wrote alongside.

Holly Willoughby shared a photo showing her getting 'thrashed' at chess by her son Harry

Both Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield are currently enjoying a well-earned break with their families. Last week, Holly shared a funny Instagram video showing her on mummy duties with Harry, six-year-old Belle, and two-year-old Chester. In the clip, makeup-free Holly can be seen pulling faces at the camera while her children shout in the background. "Mmmmm nice quite morning," she joked to her 2.2 million followers.

The video proved to be a big hit with fans. "Welcome to the half term @hollywilloughby I'm with you," one wrote, while another added: "Been there! All I can say is one day they'll have grown up and left home and the silence will be deafening!" Others commented on her make-up free look. "Enjoy, you are just as beautiful without make up on," one person wrote." Another replied to the video writing: "Without a scrap of makeup you're still a beauty."

Mmmm nice quiet morning.... 😳 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 25, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

The TV star has three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly has previously opened up about balancing her work life with her family. Speaking in March this year, she said: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do. I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."